Massive drug haul: DRI seizes 155 kg Hashish smuggled to India from Nepal

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 155 kg Hashish smuggled to India from Nepal on two separate occasions.

In the first case, DRI officers intercepted a Renault Duster car carrying 85 kg of high-quality Hashish on the Hapur-Meerut road on October 7. Two persons were arrested.

“In its continued crackdown on smuggling of narcotic drugs into India, the officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in two different cases in October 2021 have seized 155 kg of Hashish which had been smuggled into India from Nepal and was being transported to the hinterland,” said DRI in a statement.

“DRI officers intercepted a Renault Duster car on the Hapur-Meerut road. A thorough examination of the said car resulted in the seizure of 85 kg of high-quality Hashish which had been ingeniously concealed in a specially built cavity under the boot of the Duster car. The cavity could only be accessed through special tools which were found hidden at three different places in the car. The two persons, including the owner of the vehicle, were arrested,” added DRI.

In the second case, the officials caught a Mahindra Bolero pick-up truck in Ramraj town of Uttar Pradesh near Bijnor on October 29. The truck was carrying 70 kg of high-quality Hashish, according to DRI. A history-sheeter was arrested in this case.

“Thorough examination of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 70 kg of high-quality Hashish which was concealed in a specially created cavity near the driver-side of the carriage body of the vehicle. The delivery of the Hashish had been made to a dealer who was arrested along with the drugs. The person arrested is a history-sheeter and had been arrested earlier by Uttar Pradesh (STF) in a case involving seizure of 55 kg Hashish in 2018,” said DRI.

