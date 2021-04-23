Chennai techie held in smuggling of 46.8 kg narcotics via parcels from Africa

Chennai: After getting information on possible drug smuggling via parcels from Africa, Chennai Air Customs officials at the Foreign Post Office detained five parcels from Nairobi, Kenya. The parcels contained flower vases, rosemary (herb) and dried spices.

According to an official, on examination, the eleven flower vases in the parcel were found to be sealed. On being opened, pink plastic bags containing Khat leaves were found from all eleven vases. The other parcels contained herb and dried spices, while opaque plastic bags were full of Khat leaves.

From the five parcels, a total of 46.8 kgs of Khat leaves worth Rs.1.17 Crore were recovered and seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, 1985. The officials arrested a 27-year old aeronautical engineer, who works in a city-based IT company, in relation to the illegal drugs smuggling case.

Khat (Catha edulis) also known as Miraa is a stimulant drug that causes euphoria and excitement, which is prohibited under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in India. It is an evergreen shrub mainly cultivated in East Africa and South Yemen.

Khat contains alkaloids Cathinone and Cathine, besides amphetamine-like stimulants, which causes euphoria. Khat is mainly chewed for its soporific effect but some boil it in water and drink it like tea and has the potential to cause addiction.

In March 2020, Chennai Air Customs had seized 15.6 kg Khat leaves worth Rs 40 lakhs, which had arrived from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at FPO Chennai.

Live TV