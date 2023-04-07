Massive Fire At Godown In Delhi's Kapashera Area; 16 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a godown at Sonia Gandhi camp in the Samalkha Kapashera area on Thursday, fire department officials informed. After receiving the information, 16 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service, added the officials and no casualties have been reported so far. "We received a call around 9:38 PM, stating that a fire broke out in a wooden store and this is Sonia Gandhi camp at Samalkha Kapashera area. 16 fire tenders are working to extinguish the fire. No causality reported so far" said Satpal Bhardwaj ( divisional officer ) fire department.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at a godown in Sonia Gandhi camp in Samalkha Kapashera area. 14 fire tenders have reached the spot, no casualties reported so far. pic.twitter.com/iMzbgoWxAG — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

Over 200 Shops Gutted In Massive Fire In Odisha's Keonjhar

Earlier on Monday, more than 200 shops were gutted and property worth crores was damaged after a massive fire broke out in the main market of Odisha's Keonjhar district. The exact cause of the fire could not be established immediately, but police suspect a short circuit to be the reason. "At least 200 shops were gutted in the blaze," they said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, officials said, adding that the fire was brought under control after more than two hours. "Initial estimates suggest that property worth crores of rupees was damaged," a shopkeeper said.

Earlier on Sunday, a man on Sunday (April 2, 2023) set fire to a co-passenger after an argument on board an express train in Kerala, which resulted in the death of three persons and injuries to nine others. According to the news agency PTI, the incident occurred around 9.45 pm, when the train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city.

The bodies of a woman, a one-year-old infant, and a man, who went missing from the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station. Police believe that they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.