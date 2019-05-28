close

Fire

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts factory in Delhi, no casualties

The fire broke out at 5.15 am at the factory located in West Delhi`s Peeragarhi area.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: A massive blaze engulfed an auto parts factory here on Tuesday, a fire officer said, adding that there were no reports of casualties.

The fire broke out at 5.15 am at the factory located in West Delhi`s Peeragarhi area. The blaze that started out on the ground floor, quickly spread to the first and second floors.

"A total of 25 fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused at 7.45 am The cause of the fire is yet to be determined", Dharmpal Bhardwaj, the fire officer, told IANS.

