Bawana factory fire

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bawana, 17 tenders on site

After the infamous Mundka and Narela fire, a  massive fire broke out at Delhi’s Bawana in a manufacturing unit of a factory. At least 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and so far there are no reports of casualties.

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Bawana, 17 tenders on site

Bawana factory fire: After the infamous Mundka and Narela fire, a  massive fire broke out at Delhi’s Bawana in a manufacturing unit of a factory. At least 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and so far there are no reports of casualties.

A call about a fire at a factory in Bawana Industrial Area was received at 11:45 am and so far, 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the site Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services.

The cause of the fire is yet not known, however, the rescue operation is underway.

