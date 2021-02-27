Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi, one dead

New Delhi: A toy factory in Pratap Nagar area of Delhi burst into flames in the early hours of Saturday (February 27). The cause of the fire outbreak is not yet known but eye-witnesses suggest it may have been a LPG cylinder that exploded.

The ANI news agency quoted a Fire Service official saying that they received the call about the fire at around 3:47 am and 18 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

As per the latest reports, a total of 28 fire fighters are currently on site to help douse the flames.

On reaching the site, they found that most of the workers in the factory had escaped and were safe. However one of the workers did not manage to get out in time and died in the factory. Fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be found.

The factory was used to make cosmetics, nail polish, children's toys and bags, all of which have been destroyed by the fire.

According to Fire Officer Rajinder Atwal, eyewitnesses informed that an LPG cylinder exploded following which the fire broke out. "A Fire Service personnel is injured and admitted to hospital. We have successfully contained the fire," he said.

A total of 28 fire tenders reached the spot to contain the fire. Cooling operations are underway.

