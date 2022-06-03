New Delhi: A fire broke out in a godown near Shaheed Nagar Metro station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Friday (june 3, 2022) morning. On receiving the distress call, the fire department sent more than 12 fire tenders to the spot to begin the dousing operations. The officials also informed that no casualty has been reported so far in the mishap. "More than 12 fire tenders are engaged in dousing operation. No casualties have been reported. Fire has been brought under control," Sunil Kumar Singh, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) said.

Uttar Pradesh | A fire breaks out in a godown near Shaheed Nagar metro station in Ghaziabad More than 12 fire tenders are engaged in dousing operation. No casualties have been reported. Fire has been brought under control: Sunil Kumar Singh, CFO pic.twitter.com/Bru2MKIEV3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 3, 2022

Sunil Kumar Singh further said, "It will take some more time to douse the fire completely because the blaze was spread due to clothes and plastic things available in the warehouse. However, the fire has been stopped from spreading."

More details are awaited.