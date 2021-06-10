Massive fire breaks out in Noorbagh area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, houses gutted

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the Noorbagh area of Baramulla town in north Kashmir late Thursday (June 10). According to reports, several residential complexes were gutted in the fire.
A team of police officials and firefighters along with a few locals are at the spot and trying to douse the fire.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.