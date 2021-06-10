हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Massive fire breaks out in Noorbagh area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, houses gutted

A massive fire broke out in the Noorbagh area of Baramulla town in Jammu and Kashmir. Team of police officials and firefighters are at the spot and trying to douse the flame. 

Massive fire breaks out in Noorbagh area in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Baramulla, houses gutted
Video grab

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the Noorbagh area of Baramulla town in north Kashmir late Thursday (June 10). According to reports, several residential complexes were gutted in the fire.

A team of police officials and firefighters along with a few locals are at the spot and trying to douse the fire.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirfire in KashmirBaramullaNorth KashmirBaramulla firefre in Jammu and Kashmirfire mishap
Next
Story

Indiscriminate, incomplete vaccination can trigger new mutant COVID-19 strains: Experts

Must Watch

PT23M28S

DNA: Most wanted Punjab gangster killed in Punjab encounter