Massive fire breaks out in old Delhi's Sadar Bazar, fire tenders rushes to spot

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Further information is awaited.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 09:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in vehicles including cars and bikes parked opposite West End cinema, 12 Tooti Chowk in old Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area on Thursday evening, December 1, 2022, leaving several vehicles, including two-wheelers, gutted. "Four fire tenders pressed into service forthwith after an intimation about the incident was received," the Fire department said in a statement.

A senior fire brigade official said that they got a call about the incident at around 6:20 PM. After getting the call the fire department sent four fire engines to the spot. The fire fighters took an hour to bring the fire under control. By 8 PM the fire was totally under control.

"Fire had broken out in seven cars parked there and in a few two wheelers. The cause of the fire is not yet known. All the vehicles were damaged in the incident," said the fire official.

In a similar incident, massive fire broke out in the market area of Chandni Chowk leaving 250 shops gutted. The fire fighting operations continued for 5 days to douse the flames.

