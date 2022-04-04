Massive fire breaks out in Srinagar's Nageen Lake, property worth crores destroyed

Srinagar: As many as five houseboats were destroyed after a massive fire broke out in the famous Nageen Lake in Srinagar destroying property worth crores.

According to an official, the blaze started after midnight from a houseboat and engulfed at least five adjacent properties. However, the swift action of locals and police saved several lives, but the houseboats were gutted fully.

Around seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot as soon as the fire brigade office was informed.

There were no immediate reports of injury or loss of life in the incident. However, the property of crores got destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

