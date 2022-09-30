Massive fire broke out in Noida Sector 3 factory, 5 rescued

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on the 2nd floor of the A-5 Sector 3 factory in Noida's Thana Phase-1 area due to a short circuit. Five people have been rescued by firefighters. A dozen fire tenders are working to put out the fire. Cakes were made in nearby factories.

A fire broke out in a moving car in Noida's sector 15A, near the DND road, yesterday, causing a traffic jam. By travelling back in time, the family in the car saved their lives. Two women were hurt in the incident. The car was quickly engulfed in flames, with a black plume of smoke emerging. Firefighters and traffic officers rushed to the scene, and the fire was quickly put out. This car catching fire video has gone viral on the internet. Traffic was disrupted as a result of the fire.

A massive fire broke out in Noida's Sector-18 a few weeks ago. According to reports, up to four fire departments were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters are working tirelessly to put out the fire and assist people. So far, there have been no fatalities reported, and dozens of people have been rescued. According to preliminary reports, the fire started at the office of a Noida-based company in Sector-18. The exact cause of the fire, however, is unknown.