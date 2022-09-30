Moving car catches fire near Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway- Watch video

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a moving car in Noida's sector 15A, near the DND road, causing a traffic jam. The family in the car saved their lives by travelling back in time. The incident injured two women. The car was quickly engulfed in flames, and a black plume of smoke was seen coming out. Firefighters and traffic officers responded quickly, and the fire was quickly extinguished. The video of this car catching fire has gone viral on the internet. Because of the fire, the traffic was disrupted.

Few weeks ago a massive fire broke out in Noida's Sector-18. According to agency reports, up to four fire brigade teams were rushed to the scene. Officials from the fire department are working hard to put out the fire and assist people. So far, no fatalities have been reported, and dozens of people have been rescued. According to preliminary reports, the fire started at a Noida-based company's office in Sector-18. However, the exact cause of the fire is unknown.

(Inputs from agency)