NewsIndia
FIRE

Moving car catches fire near Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway- Watch video

The video of a Moving car catching fire is going viral on the internet. Two women were injured in the incident.

 

Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 10:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The video of a Moving car catching fire is going viral
  • Two women were injured in the incident
  • This happened in Noida’s sector 15A, near DND road

Trending Photos

Moving car catches fire near Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway- Watch video

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a moving car in Noida's sector 15A, near the DND road, causing a traffic jam. The family in the car saved their lives by travelling back in time. The incident injured two women. The car was quickly engulfed in flames, and a black plume of smoke was seen coming out. Firefighters and traffic officers responded quickly, and the fire was quickly extinguished. The video of this car catching fire has gone viral on the internet. Because of the fire, the traffic was disrupted.

Few weeks ago a massive fire broke out in Noida's Sector-18. According to agency reports, up to four fire brigade teams were rushed to the scene. Officials from the fire department are working hard to put out the fire and assist people. So far, no fatalities have been reported, and dozens of people have been rescued. According to preliminary reports, the fire started at a Noida-based company's office in Sector-18. However, the exact cause of the fire is unknown.

(Inputs from agency)

 

Live Tv

FireDNDmoving carNoida Sector 15Afirefighters

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022