Himachal Pradesh

Massive fire burns down entire village in Himachal Pradesh

Authorities are assessing the damage and will provide assistance to the families affected  

A fire broke out in Baghi village near Rohru town of Himachal Pradesh burning down more than 10 houses. The extent of the damage is still being assessed by authorities at the site.

The raging fire spread rapidly, completely destroying several houses before the fire brigade could reach the village. The Gram Panchayat office of the village was among the structures that got burnt down.

The police and firefighters arrived at the village as soon as they heard about the fire. They tried their best to control the fire with the help of the locals but were unable to save 13 houses of which four homes were only partially burnt.

The sub-divisional magistrate has taken charge of the situation and is assessing the extent of the damage. The authorities will also provide relief money and other assistance to the families affected by this incident.

 

Himachal Pradesh
