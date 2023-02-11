Massive Fire Engulfs Factories in Indore, Smoke Visible for Miles - Watch

A massive fire broke out at a fibre factory in the Lasudia area of Indore on Saturday. According to officials, the fire department got information about the incident at 10 am. The fire had started engulfing nearby factories, including a chocolate factory and a plywood godown. The massive fire engulfed four factories including a fiber factory. Twelve fire engines and 30 tankers reached the spot as soon as the information was received and controlled the fire after the hours of effort. Officials of Municipal corporation, and police staff were also present. The owners of nearby factories and godowns also reached the spot. The fire officials said that no casualty had been reported yet and the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Devastating visuals of the fire are going viral on social media. In the viral video, a giant plume of smoke can be seen arising from the gutted factories.