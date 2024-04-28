Massive Fire Erupts Building In Noida Sector 65, 5 Fire Tenders On Spot

New Delhi: A fire broke out in Sector 65 of Noida district of Uttar Pradesh late Saturday night. On receiving the information, 5 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot. The fire brigade official said that the work of dousing the fire underway. At present there is no information about anyone being injured. The cause of the fire has also not been ascertained.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out in a building in Noida Sector 65. Fire tenders reached the spot and efforts to douse off the fire are underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UYFJYQsQKJ — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2024

Pradeep Kumar, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida, said that they were alerted about a fire incident at a leather manufacturing company around 4:30 am. Fifteen fire tenders were dispatched to the location, and they successfully extinguished the fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported. The preliminary assessment suggests that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

This is a developing story.