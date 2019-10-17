Massive waterlogging inside Cuttack's SCB Hospital after heavy rains

Several wards of state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, witnessed severe waterlogging on Thursday due to poor drainage facility inside the hospital building. Sources told Zee Media at the surgery and radio-diagnosis department of the hospital were flooded following a heavy spell of rain that lashed the city on Thursday evening.

The waterlogging inside the hospital building caused severe inconvenience to patients and their attendants. SCB Superintendent CBK Mohanty said that the situation of waterlogging happened due to the heavy rain in Cuttack. Mohanty, however, said that the drains at hospitals were desilted but still several parts of the hospital were waterlogged. He added that hospital authorities will take up the matter with concerned officials of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Besides SCB Medical College and Hospital, several low-lying areas in Cuttack also faced waterlogging due to heavy rain.