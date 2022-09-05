Mastermind behind theft of over 5000 vehicles nabbed by Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi police have arrested a person, accused of stealing over 5000 vehicles and being a supplier of illegal arms. The accused identified as Anil Chauhan was a class-1 contractor in the Assam Government, police said.

According to, Shweta Chauhan, DCP Central District, the recent spurt in the supply of illegal arms in areas of Central Delhi had instigated Delhi police to curb these activities. A team of Special staff was given the responsibility to curb these activities.

Also Read: Crimes against women: Delhi records over 1000 rape cases in past 6 months, shows police data

In compliance with the directions, the team of special staff contacted secret informers, and information was obtained from them. Accused, Anil Chauhan was arrested in Delhi after receiving information about his arrival in Delhi by Special Staff under the jurisdiction of Deshbandhu road police station. One illegal country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and one stolen motorcycle were recovered from him.

During the course of the investigation, five more country-made pistols and a stolen car were recovered from him.

According to police, Accused Anil Chauhan had been previously accused in 180 criminal cases and had been convicted for 5 years in a criminal case registered in Nizammudin police station. From 1997, accused Anil Chauhan is alleged to have stolen 5000 vehicles and was arrested multiple times and sent to jail. The accused was a Class-I contractor in the Assam government.