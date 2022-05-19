New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Gyanvapi masjid controversy, another religious uproar seems to be brewing as eight districts of the Uttar Pradesh have been put on ‘high alert’ after a slew of petitions filed in various courts over the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute, reported news agency IANS. As per the report, the petitioners have sought restrictions and a halt on namaaz at Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah mosque, which is a disputed establishment situated near the Shri Krishna temple complex in the city.

Additional Director General (Agra zone) Rajeev Krishna told reporters that he had issued instructions across eight districts of the Agra zone, which includes Mathura, to ensure security not only at the disputed site but elsewhere too, especially in sensitive spots.

The ADG said that police chiefs of all the eight districts in the region have been instructed to keep a close watch on anti-social elements.

He said that if anyone tries to disrupt harmony in the name of religion, immediate action will be taken against them.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said that the security has been tightened in the district and all efforts are being made to maintain peace.

Mathura Shahi Eidgah petition

A petitioner in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case on Wednesday sought permission from the court to perform Abhishek of child deity Bal Gopal' at his so-called actual birthplace at Shahi Jama Masjid inside the Shri Krishna temple complex, a court official said.

Dinesh Kaushik, who is also the national treasurer of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, submitted an application in the court himself as the Mathura Bar Association had called a strike, District Government Counsel (Civil) Sanjai Gaur said.

A bunch of other pleas have sought a survey of the grand mosque to determine evidence of Hindu worship. Others have demanded stopping access to the Muslim worshippers.

In all, 11 cases have been filed in the matter till now.

Gyanvapi Masjid controversy

This comes at a time when another similar controversy is ongoing in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi after petitions claiming that the Gyanvapi mosque, situated near the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple was built on a temple and that Hindu idols were present in the complex.

The Supreme Court ordered a video survey of the Gyanvapi complex concluded recently and a report has been submitted.

(With inputs from agencies)