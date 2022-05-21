हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mathura Masjid case

Mathura Masjid case: Lawsuit seeking Shahi Idgah's removal filed, hearing on July 20

Mathura Masjid Case: Claiming himself to be a disciple of Lord Krishna, a petitioner Gopal Baba had filed the suit in the civil court in September 2021 for the shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah, reported PTI.

Mathura Masjid case: Lawsuit seeking Shahi Idgah&#039;s removal filed, hearing on July 20
Play

Mathura: A fast-track court here has fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing in a suit related to the shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah from the land of the Katra Keshav Dev temple filed by petitioner Gopal Baba, a disciple of Naga Baba, last year, the petitioner's counsel said. "Owing to a no-work call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the matter was posted for hearing on July 20," Deepak Sharma, the counsel for the petitioner, said. Claiming himself to be a disciple of Lord Krishna, Gopal Baba had filed the suit in the court of the civil judge (senior division) on September 20, 2021, for the shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah, constructed on a part of a 13.37-acre land of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Subsequently, the suit was transferred to Additional Civil Judge (fast-track court) Neeraj Gaund on the orders of the Mathura district judge, Sharma said.

Also Read: Mathura Masjid case- 8 UP districts on high alert as petition to halt namaaz in Shahi-Eidgah filed

The defendants in the suit are the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, the Intezamia Committee, the Shahi Masjid Idgah, and the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Srikrishna Janmabhumi trust.

So far, 11 suits with almost an identical demand (the shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah) have been filed in different courts of Mathura. 

Earlier, a slew of petitions was filed in various courts over the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute. As per reports, petitioners have sought restrictions and a halt on namaaz at Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah mosque, which is a disputed establishment situated near the Shri Krishna temple complex in the city.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mathura Masjid caseMathurashahi idgahgyanvapi casegyanvapi masjid case
Next
Story

Covid-19 active case count hits zero, THIS Indian state turns coronavirus-free

Must Watch

PT2M16S

Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Section 144 to remain enforce in Mathura till July 16