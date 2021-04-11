Mathura’s Banke Bihari temple issues new guidelines amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Mathura: In view of the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases, the Banke Bihari temple in Uttar Pradesh issued new guidelines on Sunday (April 11) for the devotees.

The temple will not be closed amid the surge in cases but has issued guidelines for it’s visitors. Rules have been set up to ensure the devotees can worship in a safe manner, keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines.

Arrangements have also been made to allow only five persons in the temple at any given time.

Children under the age of 10 years and elderly people over the age of 60 will strictly not be allowed on the temple premises and the rest will have to register online to be able to visit the temple.

Only 2000 devotees will be allowed to visit the temple in a single day.

These restrictions will be implemented for the duration of the Pandemic to ensure the safety of the people from the COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that India's total active caseload has increased to 11,08,087 and it now comprises 8.29 per cent of the country's total infections.

The ministry said Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India's active COVID-19 cases.