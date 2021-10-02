Matter of concern: Indian Army chief MM Naravane on increase in Chinese deployment across border

New Delhi: Expressing hope that the pending issues between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) would be resolved soon, Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane said the increase in the deployment by Chinese troops across the border was a matter of concern. He said India had made matching deployments in terms of troops and infrastructure in its areas along the LAC and there was no way anyone would be able to behave in an aggressive manner again.

Speaking to ANI, Gen Naravane, who is in Ladakh for his two-day visit, said, "The situation at friction points has been normal for the past six months. The talks have been going on. We had the 12th round of talks last month, and also hopeful of having the 13th round of talks, maybe by the second week of October."

He added, "When the talks had started, people were doubtful whether talks would resolve anything, but I am of the firm opinion that we can resolve our differences with dialogue and that is what has happened in the past few months."

The army chief said, "The Chinese have deployed (their forces) in considerable numbers across Eastern Ladakh and up to eastern command. There has been an increase in the deployment and it is a matter of concern for us. We are also carrying out matching developments in terms of infrastructure and deployment of troops. We are quite poised in order to meet any eventuality."

Pakistan Army supporting terrorist infiltration

Naravane said that Pakistan Army supported two infiltration attempts by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) through ceasefire violations and have been strongly told by the Indian Army to not indulge in such activities. "There were no ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army from February this year till June-end. But, of late, there have been increased infiltration attempts that were not supported by ceasefire violations," Army Chief Gen Naravane told ANI.

"In the last ten days, there have been two ceasefire violations. The situation is regressing to pre-February days," he added.

His remarks came after he was asked if the Pakistan Army was supporting the recent spurt in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and infiltration attempts along the LoC. India and Pakistan had entered into an agreement in February this year after which both sides had seen complete silence in terms of ceasefire violations.

The Pakistan Army had also stopped supporting infiltration attempts by terrorists by firing at Indian posts to "divert their attention but that process has started again.

"We have conveyed through hotline messages and DGMO level talks that take place every week that they (Pakistan) should not give support to any terror-related activities," Naravane said.

