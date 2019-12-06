Matter of concern that people have lost faith in justice system, says Arvind Kejriwal on Hyderabad encounter

NEW DELHI: After the four accused in Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case were killed in a police encounter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that while there was a sense of satisfaction and happiness among people after the incident, it was a matter of concern that people seem to have lost all faith in the law and order of the country and its justice system.

"The rape cases that have come to light of late, people are in anger whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad, so people are expressing happiness over the encounter," Kejriwal said while talking to media.

"It is also something to be worried about, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen criminal justice system and the law and order situation in the country, so that people's faith is restored and every victim can get justice as soon as possible," said Delhi CM on its microblogging site Twitter.

हैदराबाद की घटना से लोगों में संतोष और ख़ुशी है। ये चिंता का विषय है कि देश की कानून व्यवस्था पर लोगों का विश्वास टूट चुका है। हम सब को मिलकर हमारी कानून व्यवस्था और जांच प्रणाली को मजबूत करना होगा ताकि लोग दोबारा इस व्यवस्था पर विश्वास करने लगे और हर पीड़ित को जल्द न्याय मिल पाए pic.twitter.com/TRp2eQobLN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 6, 2019

The encounter happened at the crime scene in Shadnagar, around 60 km from Hyderabad on Friday morning. The police had taken the accused - Mohammed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu - for re-construction of events as part of the investigation. However, the four of them tried to escape from the spot and also attacked the police. They tried to snatch weapons from the officials too, after which, the police, in self-defence, opened fire on them.

They were gunned down at the same spot where the accused had dumped the victim`s body and set it afire on the night of November 27 after the gang-rape near Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The family of the government veterinarian hailed the Telangana Police after four accused in the case were shot dead and said that their daughter's soul must be at peace now.

Local residents of Hyderabad hailed the policemen after the four accused in the gang-rape and gruesome murder of a government veterinarian were killed in an encounter earlier this morning.

According to reports, a large number of locals gathered at the encounter site and shouted ''Hyderabad Police Zindabad'' and ''Telangana Police Zindabad.''