Max Group Founder's Son Sentenced To 3 Months In Jail For Contempt Of Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sentenced Veer Singh, the son of founder and chairman of the Max Group Analjit Singh, to three months in jail with a fine of Rs 2,000 for contempt of court. A division bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna also ordered the local Station House Officer (SHO) to issue arrest warrants against Veer Singh and to get a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

The division bench was hearing a plea filed by Singh's wife Kinri Dhir to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him for 'flouting' and committing a 'breach of successive orders' of the Delhi HC. It was stated that on June 1, 2023, Singh joined the proceedings through video conference and gave an undertaking to the Delhi High Court that he would continue to pay maintenance to Dhir and that the maintenance for the month of May would be transferred within 24 hours. Dhir, however, claimed that the order was not complied with.

Subsequently, when the bench ordered Veer Singh to be physically present on the next date of hearing, his counsels -- Shivani Luthra Lohiya and Asmita Narula -- said that he is not in India and won't be able to appear in the court.



On July 6, the court then observed that it was evident that Singh was not willing to purge the contempt by complying with the orders, and sentenced him to three months of 'simple imprisonment'. 'Simple imprisonment', notably, is a form of imprisonment in which the accused is confined to jail but not subject to any hard labour, as in the case of rigorous imprisonment.

The contempt petition has now been listed for July 19, 2023.