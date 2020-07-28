May move to SC over merger of 6 BSP MLAs in Rajasthan to teach Congress a lesson, says Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday (July 28) said that the 6 BSP MLA's in Rajasthan will vote against Congress in any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Session. Lashing out at the Congress, over the merger of 6 BSP MLAs in Rajasthan, Mayawati said that BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson.

Addressing a press conference Mayawati said, ''BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to the Court. We will not let this matter alone. We will go even to the Supreme Court.''

She added, ''Congress itself carried out the act which they now call 'theft', while taking away 6 BSP MLAs. It's unconstitutional, immoral and against people's mandate. They're now raising a hue and cry."

It is to be noted that the BSP had issued a whip on Sunday directing all of its six MLAs in the state legislative assembly to vote against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in case of a no-confidence motion. The whip was signed by Satish Chandra Mishra, the National General Secretary of the BSP.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing tension in Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cabinet started a meeting at around 10 am on Tuesday (July 28) to hold discussions over the conditions laid down by Governor Kalraj Mishra on convening the assembly session as demanded by the chief minister.

Governor Mishra on Monday gave his nod to the Assembly session after showing much reluctance but he laid down some conditions to be satisfied by Rajasthan CM in order to convene the Assembly.

Raj Bhawan sources said that Governor Mishra will summon assembly session if Ashok Gehlot-led government agrees on giving 21-day notice amid coronavirus pandemic situation.