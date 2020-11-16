'Maybe they think all's well': Kapil Sibal slams Congress after dismal show in Bihar

Veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal is one among the few senior Congress leaders who has repeatedly raised questions over the party's performance in the elections after 2014 Lok Sabha poll. After the defeat of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar where the Congress proved to be the albatross around Mahagathbandhan's neck, Sibal has once again said that the party needs to introspect over its performances.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sibal once again slammed the Congress leadership, saying the party has still maintained silence over dismal show in Bihar Assembly election. It is to be noted that the seat tally of the Congress went down further as compared to 2015 Assembly election.

“We are yet to hear from the Congress party their views on our recent performance in Bihar and in the by-elections. Maybe they think all is well and that it should be business as usual,” Sibal said.

“If for six years the Congress has not introspected what hope do we have for introspection now? We know what is wrong with Congress. Organisationally, we know what is wrong. I think we have all the answers. The Congress party itself knows all the answers. But they are not willing to recognise those answers,” he added.

Notably, Sibal was one of the 23 senior Congress leaders who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, seeking major changes in the functioning of the party. Sibal also said that the party has failed to project itself as an “effective alternative” and not just Bihar, people across the country are not voting for the Congress as they do not consider the party as an alternative to the BJP.

“The people of the country, not just in Bihar but wherever by-elections were held, obviously don’t consider the Congress to be an effective alternative. So, the writing is on the wall. Since there has been no dialogue and there seems to be no effort for a dialogue by the leadership and since there is no forum to express my views, I am constrained to express them publicly,” remarked Sibal.