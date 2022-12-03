MCD election 2022: Markets to remain closed in Delhi tomorrow - Check list

New Delhi: All the markets will be closed in the national capital on Sunday, in view of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the Chamber of Trade and Industries (CTI) informed on Saturday.CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal told ANI "There was no official declaration regarding holiday on the day of the MCD election by the Election Commission."He said that the vendors were having confusion regarding whether it will be a holiday tomorrow."So, the vendors were having much confusion. Because, in the wholesale markets, Sunday happens to be the weekly off. But, the retail markets like Karol Bagh, Gandhi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamla Nagar, South Extension, Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Rohini, Pitam Pura, etc, are open on Sunday.The CTI Chairman further said that the market unions and CTI mutually decided to keep the markets closed.

"CTI had conversations with the union leaders of the markets, and we all mutually decided to keep all the wholesale and retail markets will be closed on December 4," he added.Delhi State Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling stations for the civic body polls in the national capital, slated for Sunday.The high-stakes MCD elections with 250-wards will take place on Sunday and the counting of votes will be held on December 7.

Also Read: 'BJP shedding crocodile tears for farmers, misleading them': Odisha CM in poll-bound Padampur

Delhi Police conducts patrolling

Delhi Police on Saturday (December 3, 2022) conducted patrolling in the areas of Daryaganj and Jama Masjid ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections tomorrow.Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Central Delhi, Shweta Chauhan told ANI that out of the 200 polling premises and 700 polling booths, 54 are critically sensitive."We conducted foot patrolling to ensure that MCD elections are conducted in a free and fair manner tomorrow. There`re over 200 polling premises and around 700 polling booths of which 54 are critically sensitive, in the Central zone," she said. Earlier today, the election officials informed that sixty-eight model polling stations and an equal number of pink polling stations have been designated in New Delhi in view of the MCD elections.

Also Read: MCD Polls 2022: ‘There’s strong deployment of force,’ says Top Cop

The officials said that the special polling stations aim to provide unique arrangements for women, elderlies and persons with disabilities, among other people to encourage voters` participation in the 250-wards MCD polls.Also, the Delhi government schools have been closed today in view of preparations for the December 4 MCD elections, the Directorate of Education, School Branch informed in an official notification on Friday.Delhi State Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling stations for the civic body polls in the national capital, slated for Sunday.The high-stakes MCD elections with 250-wards will take place on Sunday and the counting of votes will be held on December 7.