MCD Election Results 2022: Need PM Narendra Modi's blessings, says Arvind Kejriwal after AAP WINS Delhi civic polls

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated his party workers and thanked the voters of Delhi after his party unseated the incumbent BJP from power in the high-stake Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for 250 wards. Interacting with his party workers, Kejriwal promised to make Delhi “clean and beautiful” and vowed to make the MCD ''free of corruption.'' The AAP chief also said that his party now needs the Centre’s cooperation and the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in effectively running the civic body.

“I want the cooperation of the BJP & Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre & ask for PM's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said. “Will try to live up to expectations of people. I urge parties to come together to improve Delhi,” CM Kejriwal said after his party's big win in the MCD poll. CM Arvind Kejriwal also congratulates Delhiites, saying he is thankful to them for 'choosing their son, brother' to run the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"I love you too," the Delhi Chief Minister said, thanking Delhi for the huge win in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday won the prestigious battle for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), ending the 15 year-rule of the BJP. Kejriwal’s party emerged winner in 134 wards, the BJP has bagged 104 wards as the final round of counting is still underway in 42 centres. Kejriwal's party is also well past the halfway mark in the 250-member civic body as the last results came in. The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126.

The Congress managed to win just nine wards. The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 wards. Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.

Counting for the 250 wards of the civic agency began at 8 AM on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements at 42 centres. There are a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray.

This was the first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year. The polls had witnessed a voter turnout of only 50.48 per cent, just over 73 lakh people from the total of 1.45 crore eligible voters. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with his deputy Manish Sisodia and other senior AAP leaders, at his residence.

Also in attendance were senior party leader Raghav Chaddha, as well as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Addressing the media at the party headquarters, spokesperson Sanjeev Jha said that the Mayor will be from AAP.

"The BJP has covered Delhi in the garbage, it`ll be cleaned and Arvind Kejriwal`s government will be formed in MCD. People of Delhi had decided to bring AAP in MCD so that Delhi becomes clean and beautiful," he said.