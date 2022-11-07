MCD polls: AAP MLA Atishi slams BJP over under-construction hospital since 2005, asks 'where is Rs 35 crore'

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on Sunday raised questions on BJP regarding the Poornima Sethi Multi Specialty Hospital which was set to be built in Kalkaji. Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, Atishi claimed that the preparations for the building of the hospital began in 2005. She further claimed that the BJP spent Rs 35 crore on the hospital till 2015. Atishi pointed out the fact that in 2022, only the ground floor of the hospital is functioning. In a tweet, she asked the BJP, "Where did this 35 crore go?"

BJP's reaction to hospital scam allegations

The BJP-ruled civic body denied allegations of a scam. In their statement, the MCD claimed the hospital is not fully-operations as a few essential works are not completed yet. It said, " Rs 13 crore required for it has not been released by Delhi government. A polyclinic with specialist services, daycare centre, dialysis centre, physiotherapy centre, mother and child welfare centre, lab services, etc. has been running for the last 6-7 years in the hospital building."

Atishi spoke without verifying facts: BJP

Adding on to this, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor poked holes in Atishi's claims and said she hasn't verified facts. He explained, "The ₹6.5 crore amount she quoted as the hospital budget was actually the budget of the building construction while the remaining amount was spent on electrification and procurement of medical equipment. The construction of the hospital got delayed as Kejriwal government withheld sanction of recruitment of staff for the hospital."

AAP MLA ATISHI'S STATEMENT:

MLA @AtishiAAP का BJP शासित MCD पर बड़ा खुलासा‼️



Kalkaji में Poornima Sethi Multi Speciality Hospital बनना था

2005 में अस्पताल बनाने में 6.7 Crore ख़र्च होने थे

BJP ने 2015 तक इस पर 35 Crore ख़र्च किए

2022 में भी Ground-1st Floor ही चालू



— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 6, 2022

MCD polls

The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and results will be out on December 7. In a tussle between AAP and BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party is urging people to vote for them by launching several attacks on the BJP's rule.

Last week, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the people of Delhi would choose his party in the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation Election 2022 once again. The AAP chief also accused the BJP of doing nothing to improve the state of three civic bodies in the national capital and indulging in the blame game.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "In the last 15 years, BJP has spread garbage all over Delhi and created mountains of garbage. This time on December 4, the people of Delhi will vote for the cleanliness of Delhi. People will vote to make Delhi clean and beautiful. This time people of Delhi will choose AAP in the Municipal Corporation election also."

(With agency inputs)