Delhi MCD elections 2022 date, Delhi MCD polls live updates, Delhi MCD election 2022 dates and full schedule, Election Commission, AAP, BJP, MCD election, MCD polls latest news

New Delhi: The Delhi State Election Commission announced the dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday evening. The SEC while addressing a press announced that voting for the MCD elections 2022 will be held on December 4 while the results will be announced on December 07. "The issue of notification will be on Nov 7 and will end on Nov 14. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is Nov 19. Voting for the polls will be on December 04 and the results will be announced on December 07" said Vijay Dev, Delhi State Election Commissioner. The model code of conduct has also come into force in Delhi from Friday itself. The State EC also informed about the delimitation process, the MCD had 272 wards which have now been reduced to 250, wherein the polls will be held.

"Now we are prepared for 250 wards in Delhi. The municipal corporation of Delhi has jurisdiction in 68 constituencies. 42 seats reserved for SCs" Vijay Dev said.

"Out of those 42 seats for SC, 21 seats will be for SC women. 104 seats will be reserved for women", he added.

The EC has appointed Returning Officers and has taken the objections and suggestions of the public as well as political parties into consideration, by setting up polling booths at the ward level.

The three major contestants -- the BJP, the AAP and the Congress -- have started working on their strategies and candidate selection for the polls to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.