MCD Polls: Delhi poll body launches theme song ‘Matdaan Karo’ to raise voter awareness - Listen HERE

New Delhi: With a week remaining for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s elections, the Delhi State Election Commission, in order to raise awareness among the voters to cast votes on December 4 civic polls, has launched a theme song with the title “Matdaan Karo” on Sunday, November 27, 2022. According to the SEC, a multi-media voter awareness campaign is being run through radio, television, social media, outdoor advertising, and newspapers to encourage people to vote more frequently.

To ensure the highest possible voter turnout in the upcoming election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Commission has stepped up its voter awareness campaign, according to a statement.

According to the SEC, a campaign theme song with the tag line "Loktantra ka Samman Karen, Aao hum matdan karen" has also been released.

The Commission also flagged off 50 autorickshaws with printed voter awareness messages. The Commission is stepping up its voter awareness campaign to inform and inspire voters, according to the statement.

As auto rickshaws plying all over Delhi are accessible mode of transport and have high visibility span on the roads, the printed messages will help the Commission to spread its awareness drive to every nook and corner of the city to ensure that each and every voter of Delhi can connect with the voter awareness campaign, it said.

The State Election Commission is also airing radio jingles developed for the MCD elections through prominent FM radio channels in Delhi. Telecast of theme-based campaign video spots through prominent news channels has also been undertaken by the Commission, it said.

According to State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev, the Commission has started a significant awareness campaign via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube to guarantee the highest possible voter turnout in this election.

In order to raise voter awareness of democratic rights and the importance of voting, the SEC has also hired well-known cartoonist Irfan.

All district election officers (DEOs) have received directives from the State Election Commission on how to carry out SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) activities. In schools and the local community, all DEOs are organising slogan-writing contests, rangoli and mehndi competitions, quiz competitions, "nukkad natak" events, and other SVEEP-related activities.

The MCD polls are scheduled for December 4, while the results will be announced on December 7.

(With agency inputs)