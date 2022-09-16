Md Sarfaraz Alam adds colours to the lives of the children through his social work

We, humans, love to dream, and it’s our right. Our dreams are our own, and no one has the authority to stop us. However, there are many people who are scared of dreaming because life and reality have been harsh on them. Hence, we should be grateful to and applaud people like Md Sarfaraz Alam, who spend days and nights for the welfare of human society. He is one of the main reasons behind the smile and dreams of many young children who were scared to have dreams. ‘Humans are selfish’, is a factual stereotype. But, thanks to great minds like Md arfaraz, we have started breaking such ground-breaking realities.

Md Sarfaraz Alam lives in Qatar but dreams of improving the lives of people in his home country. He is an active social worker who has been actively and closely working with the youth and children of the country to bring values into their lives. He understands the importance and relevance of education and spreads awareness among people who don’t understand the vitality of Education and its role in making their dreams a reality. He, along with Shashi Kumar Mithu, is the backbone of the initiative ‘Jai Krishan Seva’ for the betterment of his people. This initiative also acts as evidence of the unity of the two religions. Sarfaraz is wise beyond his age and is humble. He takes it on himself to ensure that the children receive the best products such as tables, chairs, books, lights, etc, anything and everything that can make their education worthwhile and productive. He dreams that everyone in India has access to quality education.

“I understood the importance of awareness, education, and resources very early in life. No matter how much we advance in technology or life, education plays a very important role in the development of children’s skills - both social and personal. Education gives you the confidence to live your dream unapologetically and the awareness to stand on your own in society. It brings you respect and gives you a place in the world.” He says that being a social worker brings him immense joy and gives him a sense of fulfilment. Sarfaraz Alam advocates that while learning is a lifelong process, it is the first stage for many of us. It helps us understand our surroundings better and become a part of the ecosystem.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)