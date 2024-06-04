MDMK Lok Sabha Election Winners Candidate FULL List 2024
MDMK Party Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates:
MDMK Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. MDMK has released its list of candidates for this crucial election.
The MDMK is a political party in India. It was founded by Vaiko on May 6, 1994. It has contested elections in Tamil Nadu and has a rivalry Against DMK in assembly elections however in Lok sabha election both the parties are with INDIA alliance . Presently Vaiko is the president of the party. Its headquarter is in Chennai.
In Tamil Nadu, the alliance between Vaiko MDMK , and NDA alliance seems to resonate with voters. Exit polls suggest a dominating sweep of the alliance , capturing 36-39 seats in the state.
|Constituency
|Winner Candidate
|Total Vote
|Margin
|Party
|TIRUCHIRAPPALLI
|DURAI VAIKO
|542213
|313094
|MDMK
