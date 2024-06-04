Advertisement
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

MDMK Lok Sabha Election Winners Candidate FULL List 2024

MDMK Party Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates: TRS party supporters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MDMK  Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. MDMK  has released its list of candidates for this crucial election.

The MDMK  is a political party in India. It was founded by Vaiko on  May 6, 1994. It has  contested  elections in  Tamil Nadu and has a rivalry Against DMK in assembly elections however in Lok sabha election both the parties are with INDIA alliance .  Presently Vaiko  is the president of the party. Its headquarter is in Chennai.

 In Tamil Nadu, the alliance between Vaiko  MDMK , and NDA alliance seems to resonate with voters. Exit polls suggest a dominating sweep of the alliance , capturing 36-39  seats in the state.

Constituency Winner Candidate Total Vote Margin Party
TIRUCHIRAPPALLI DURAI VAIKO 542213 313094 MDMK
