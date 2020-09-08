Medium-intensity earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits 435-km north-northwest of Kargil

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred 435-km north-northwest of Kargil, Ladakh at 05:47 am on Tuesday (September 8), said National Centre for Seismology (NCS). There is no report of any damage so far.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 08-09-2020, 05:47:28 IST, Lat: 38.07 & Long: 73.99, Depth: 90 Km ,Location: 435km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh," tweeted NCS.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 08-09-2020, 05:47:28 IST, Lat: 38.07 & Long: 73.99, Depth: 90 Km ,Location: 435km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, Indiafor more information https://t.co/OmmtCGofUl@ndmaindia — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 8, 2020

Another earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale hit 20 kms east-southeast of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 3 am on Tuesday, said NCS.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 08-09-2020, 03:20:08 IST, Lat: 10.46 & Long: 92.03, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 150km SSW of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, Indiafor more information https://t.co/dwJu0jbtn5@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/xnjEdNLSES — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 7, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 6:36 am.

Three low-intensity earthquakes had hit regions around Mumbai in a span of around 24 hours on September 4-5.