Meenakshi Lekhi is Ministry Of State in Ministry of External Affairs

New Delhi: Meenakshi Lekhi, the second-term MP of Bhatariya Janata Party's from Delhi took oath as a Union Minister of State for ministry of external affairs on Wednesday.

With this India's Ministry of External Affairs now has three Ministers of State; V Muraleedharan, Meenakashi Lekhi and Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

Lekhi, the 54-year-old law graduate has taken up various important issues such as permanent commission for women officers in the armed forces as a lawyer.

She was appointed vice president of the BJP's Mahila Morcha in 2010. Later, as a national spokesperson of the party, she articulated and advocated the party's policies and programmes in the media while taking on her political opponents.

As an MP, Lekhi has been a part of drafting committees of important Bills, including the Women Reservation Bill and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill.

She has also served on different parliamentary panels, including the standing committee on external affairs, committee of privileges, and general purposes committee.

She has served as chairperson of the committee on public Undertakings and the joint committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.