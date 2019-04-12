Meenakshi Lekhi moves Supreme Court against Rahul Gandhi’s comment on Rafale verdict

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi has filed a contempt petition against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rafale verdict.

The Supreme court has agreed to hear the case on April 15, Monday.

On Wednesday, after the Supreme Court dismissed preliminary objection raised by the Centre seeking review of earlier judgment in the Rafale jet case, the Congress president allegedly made a remark: "Supreme Court has said chowkidar chor hai in the verdict."

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also launched a scathing attack on Rahul saying: "We all know Congress President probably doesn`t read even half a paragraph, but by saying that the court has accepted that there is some corruption in the deal, and by also saying that the court has said ‘chowkidar chor hai`... These verge on contempt of court."

The BJP started the 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign last month, under which PM Modi and other party leaders, including its president Amit Shah, added the prefix 'chowkidar' to their names on Twitter.

Later, Rahul slammed the BJP over their campaign, saying that the truth cannot change and everyone is saying ‘chowkidar chor hai.’