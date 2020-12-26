Meerut family with UK travel history tests COVID positive, suspected to be carrying new UK variant

LUCKNOW: A total of three returnees from the United Kingdom, who arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut recently, tested positive for COVID-19. Reports stated that all the three passengers, members of the same family, returned from London on December 14.

All three returnees are feared to be carrying the new strain of coronavirus, said a source. Meanwhile, Health Department officials also fear that the three foreign returnees may be infected by the new variant of the virus that was detected in the UK.

On December 25, 63 new positive cases of Coronavirus was reported in Meerut alone, taking its total tally to 20,402. The death toll due to coronavirus in the city stands at 390 whereas the active cases is 1201, confirmed CMO.

Last week, a new strain of the coronavirus was first detected in the UK. As per the experts, this strain is more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. Following the discovery of a new variant of coronavirus that is spreading fast in Britain, several countries have imposed travel bans to the United Kingdom.