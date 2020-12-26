हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID variant

Meerut family with UK travel history tests COVID positive, suspected to be carrying new UK variant

A total of three returnees from the United Kingdom, who arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut recently, tested positive for COVID-19. Reports stated that all the three passengers, members of the same family, returned from London on December 14. 

Reuters photo

LUCKNOW: A total of three returnees from the United Kingdom, who arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut recently, tested positive for COVID-19. Reports stated that all the three passengers, members of the same family, returned from London on December 14. 

All three returnees are feared to be carrying the new strain of coronavirus, said a source. Meanwhile, Health Department officials also fear that the three foreign returnees may be infected by the new variant of the virus that was detected in the UK.

On December 25, 63 new positive cases of Coronavirus was reported in Meerut alone, taking its total tally to 20,402. The death toll due to coronavirus in the city stands at 390 whereas the active cases is 1201, confirmed CMO.

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: WHO lists out global health issues for 2021, check details

Last week, a new strain of the coronavirus was first detected in the UK. As per the experts, this strain is more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. Following the discovery of a new variant of coronavirus that is spreading fast in Britain, several countries have imposed travel bans to the United Kingdom. 

