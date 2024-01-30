trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715554
Meerut News: Big Breakthrough In Jeeva Murder Case! UP Police Crackdowns On Badan Singh Baddo

The Lucknow Police intensify efforts to capture notorious gangster Badan Singh Baddo, one of Western Uttar Pradesh's most wanted criminals. 

Written By Yashasvi Singh|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Meerut: In a significant development in the Jeeva murder case, the Lucknow Police have intensified their crackdown on the notorious gangster Badan Singh Baddo, who is currently on the run. Baddo, recognized as one of the most wanted criminal in Western Uttar Pradesh, is the prime suspect in the high-profile murder case of Jeeva.

The recent police action included the attachment (kurki) of Baddo's property located in Beripuram. This step signifies a major escalation in the efforts to apprehend the elusive gangster, who has been absconding for the past five years after successfully evading police capture.

Baddo, who carries a reward of Rs 5 lakh rupees on his head, has been a notorious figure in Western UP's criminal underworld. The police team from Wazirganj station in Lucknow carried out the attachment process at his residence, signaling a determined approach to dismantle his network and resources.

The Jeeva murder case, in which Baddo is implicated, has been a high-priority investigation for the police. Baddo's escape five years ago, where he outsmarted the police, only added to his notoriety and the urgency to bring him to justice.

This latest move by the Lucknow Police is part of a wider crackdown on organized crime in the region, targeting high-profile criminals like Baddo. The authorities remain committed to ensuring that justice is served in the Jeeva murder case and to curbing the influence of gangsters like Baddo in Uttar Pradesh.

