Meet 1971 'War-Hero' Major Vetri Nathan, Who Destroyed An Entire Pakistani Bunker Single-Handedly

A hero of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Major Vetri Nathan's story is an example of courage and selfless devotion to duty. Hailing from Mumbai, the young officer joined the Indian Army at 21 and served in the 11 Gorkha Rifles regiment. In December 1971, he led a daring and successful mission against the enemy in the Kargil sector, where he laid down his life for his country. He was only 30 when he attained martyrdom and was awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously for his bravery. Major Vetri Nathan has been immortalized with a memorial in Colaba. He also has a road named after him as Major Vetri Nathan Marg.

Major Vetri Nathan's Story Will Swell Your Chest With Pride

During the 1971 war, Major Nathan’s Battalion 2/11 GR was deployed in the tough Kargil sector, which had a series of hills along the Line of Control that were of strategic significance for the military. One such position was Point 13620 dominating the Srinagar-Leh Highway that was under the control of the Pakistani forces. India had captured this Point in the 1965 war, but had to return it as part of the Tashkent Agreement of January 10, 1966.

As the hill Point under control of the enemy posed a grave threat to the Indian troops’ movement on the highway, it was crucial to dislodge the Pakistanis from there. This task was entrusted to Major Nathan and his loyal team, who launched an attack on December 6, 1971. Showing remarkable courage and leadership skills, Major Nathan captured a post, known as Black Rocks, and as they advanced towards Point 13620, they faced the enemy’s medium machine-gun post at the top.

Major Nathan realized that the enemy post had to be destroyed at any cost, and without caring for his personal safety, he took a handheld rocket launcher, stood up and aimed to obliterate the enemy bunker. As he fired off the rocket which wiped out the MMG bunker, he was hit in the head by an enemy bullet and was martyred.

Angered by this, the fierce Gorkha Regiment troops unsheathed their Khukris and attacked the enemy soldiers, killing many before the rest were forced to abandon and flee all the posts before dawn the next day, and the mission was accomplished. Recognizing Major Nathan’s valour and successful mission, the post was named a Vetri Post in his honour and a memorial was erected there.