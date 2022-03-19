हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dr Vijay Singla

Meet AAP's Dr Vijay Singla, who sworn in as Minister in Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet today

The 52-years-old politician holds a bachelor's in dentistry and surgery (BDS) and is a private doctor. 

New Delhi: Ten MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took oath as Ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday (March 19, 2022). Among the 10 ministers, eight are first-time MLAs.

Dr Vijay Singla, won from Mansa, where he defeated popular Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh, also called Sidhu Moosewala, by a huge margin of 63,323 votes.

In Punjab assembly elections polling, Dr Vijay Singla has received 57.57% of vote share, defeating Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. 

The 52-years-old politician holds a bachelor's in dentistry and surgery (BDS) and is a private doctor. According to the Election Commission of India, Singla holds total assets of Rs 6.5 crores.  

The popularity wave of the Aam Aadmi Party is so strong in the border state that the star factor of Moosewala did not work at all in the Mansa constituency. The public choose Dr Singla over the popular singer, who had joined Congress in November, 2021.

Earlier in 2017, Mansa had elected an AAP MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia, but he had defected to Congress in April, 2019 during Lok Sabha polls campaign, but even this factor did not go against AAP candidate. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dr Vijay SinglaPunjab Cabinet 2022Punjab new cabinetAAPAam Aadmi PartyBhagwant Mann
