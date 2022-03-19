Meet AAP's Dr Vijay Singla, who sworn in as Minister in Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet today

New Delhi: Ten MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took oath as Ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday (March 19, 2022). Among the 10 ministers, eight are first-time MLAs.

Dr Vijay Singla, won from Mansa, where he defeated popular Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh, also called Sidhu Moosewala, by a huge margin of 63,323 votes.

Chandigarh | AAP leaders Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Dr Vijay Singla take oath as ministers in the Punjab cabinet. pic.twitter.com/pqDiUZwKP2 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2022

In Punjab assembly elections polling, Dr Vijay Singla has received 57.57% of vote share, defeating Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

The 52-years-old politician holds a bachelor's in dentistry and surgery (BDS) and is a private doctor. According to the Election Commission of India, Singla holds total assets of Rs 6.5 crores.

The popularity wave of the Aam Aadmi Party is so strong in the border state that the star factor of Moosewala did not work at all in the Mansa constituency. The public choose Dr Singla over the popular singer, who had joined Congress in November, 2021.

Earlier in 2017, Mansa had elected an AAP MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia, but he had defected to Congress in April, 2019 during Lok Sabha polls campaign, but even this factor did not go against AAP candidate.

