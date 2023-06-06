Meet Abdul Aziz Kozgar Of Srinagar, One Of The Last Threads To Kashmir's 400-Years-Old Tradition Of Making Rosewater

Mir Syed Ali Hamdani arrived in Kashmir from the Iranian city of Hamdan nearly 700 years ago. He took many Sufis, Islamic speakers, perfumers, and carpet makers with him. They established themselves on the Jhelum River's banks, spread Islam among the natives, and taught them their trades and knowledge. The caravan of Shah-e-Hamadan, as the Iranian preacher is known in Kashmir, travelled the Silk Route to the Valley and gave rise to the key businesses of carpet weaving, papier-mache, wood carving, etc. that are today the backbone of the local economy.

One such legacy is upheld by Abdul Aziz Kozgar. In order to continue the 400-year-old family business, he is still producing rose water in his tiny shop-cum factory in the heart of Srinagar. Making rosewater was another technique that the Iranian preachers introduced to Kashmir. It is no accident that Abdul Aziz's 90-year-old store is next to the Shah-e-Hamdan Dargah.

Even today, Abdul Aziz Kozgar of Srinagar is still distilling genuine rose water in his more than 90-year-old store, 'Arq-i-Gulab. This man learned the craft from his father and is determined to keep up the heritage. His ancestors in Turkey taught his family how to make rose water manually, and they carried that knowledge to India some 400 years ago. But as of right now, Abdul appears to be the final survivor of the old guard. With a dwindling consumer base, it becomes doubtful that the next generation will adopt the time-consuming practise.

The enthralling sensation of extraction and distillation can be found in his modest shop. In addition to the arq-e-gulab, his dingy wooden shelves feature a variety of syrups and perfumes kept in vintage bottles like a treat to enjoy. However, it's interesting to note that a 200 ml bottle of rose water only costs Rs 40. He is the sole expert in Kashmir in the hand production of rose water. Vintage vases of all sizes, some empty and some filled with rose water, line his shop.

However, Kozgar's business has suffered greatly from dwindling sales as a result of a lack of demand for handmade rose water and the unrest in Kashmir, leaving him with few options to increase production or reinvent the trade and facing an uncertain future. Sales had been affected as well by his inability to manually manufacture enough rose water. Kozgar, a graduate and traditional medical practitioner, chose this line of work because his father, Habibullah, was "keen on his children carrying forward the legacy." Although, it is unsure whether the following generation will continue the family tradition. Who will manage this company when there is so little profit? After using five to six kilograms of roses, substantially less rose water is produced, and this is not conducive to business.

When someone mentions "rose water," you feel euphoric right away. One's mood is improved by the thought of its pleasant aroma drifting through the air. This clear essence's influence has been felt for decades in a wide range of activities, from skin care to cooking to religious devotion. However, few have purchased naturally distilled rose water, and even fewer are aware of Kashmir's only remaining manual rose water producer, despite the fact that it is widely used. To accommodate the widespread demand for this perfumed liquid, most manufacturers today use mechanical procedures.