New Delhi: Akash Raj, a student hailing from the Purnia district of Bihar, has brought immense pride and joy to his family by achieving a remarkable feat. He secured the prestigious All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Junior Engineer (JE) Civil exam, a testament to his dedication and hard work. Akash's achievement is particularly noteworthy considering the competitive nature of the exam.

Residing in Renu Nagar, Purnia, Akash emerged as the top-ranking candidate nationwide in the UPSC JE exam. His success can be attributed to his diligent preparation and unwavering determination. Having graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (BE EEE) from Bangalore College in 2018, Akash initially pursued a job with an annual package of Rs 5 lakh. However, dissatisfied with his position, he decided to switch to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, West Bengal.

His journey to success began when he noticed a vacancy for 20 seats in the UPSC JE exam. Filling out the form on April 8, he diligently prepared and appeared for the exam on October 8, eventually emerging victorious. Akash's achievement not only fills his family, relatives, and community with pride but also opens up a myriad of opportunities for his future career path.

Dreaming of joining the civil service, Akash Raj attributes his success to perseverance and learning from failures. Despite facing setbacks and failing the exam multiple times, he and his friends never lost hope. Many of his friends who persevered alongside him are now employed in promising positions, a testament to the power of hard work and determination.

Akash's parents, Sarita Devi and Virendra Kumar, are both educators, with his mother serving as a teacher at college and his father as the Principal of RKK College in Purnia, Bihar. They express immense pride and happiness in their son's accomplishments. Sarita Devi recalls encouraging her son to strive for excellence, urging him to reach such heights that even God takes notice. She provided him with sources of inspiration, stories, and success mantras, shaping his path to success.

His parents and aunt, Ragini, believe that Akash is destined for even greater achievements, which will bring them further satisfaction and joy. Akash Raj's journey serves as an inspiration to many, highlighting the importance of perseverance, hard work, and unwavering determination in achieving one's dreams.