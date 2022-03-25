Meet Brajesh Pathak, the new Deputy Chief Minister of UP

Brajesh Pathak won the election from the Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival Samajwadi Party’s Raju Gandhi by a margin of 39512 votes. He had also won from this seat in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Pathak was born on 25 June 1964 in Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh. He is a lawyer by profession.

He was also a Lok Sabha MP from Unnao parliamentary constituency from 2004-2009.

He was the Cabinet Minister of Legislative, Justice and Rural Engineering service in the previous Yogi government.

In 2004, Pathak became the Member of Parliament contesting on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket. In the next few years, he was entrusted with the responsibility of organising the party's activities for the entirety of Uttar Pradesh. He joined Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of its national president Amit Shah and Union minister Mahesh Sharma in Lucknow.

Live TV