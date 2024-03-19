Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's cousin Dharmendra Yadav has been nominated by the Samajwadi Party to contest from the party's stronghold Azamgarh in the Lok Sabha Polls. Dharmendra Yadav contested the 2022 by-polls from the Azamgarh constituency but ended up losing against BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav, a popular Bhojpuri singer-actor who is also named 'Nirahua'.

Who is Dharmendra Yadav?

According to the data available in the Public domain, Dharmendra Yadav was born in the house of the Samajwadi party's founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother. He has been politically active since his University days. In 2003, he officially enrolled in politics as the block president of the Samajwadi Party. At the time of the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, when Mulayam Singh Yadav stepped down from the Mainpuri seat to continue his position as CM of Uttar Pradesh the party nominated their young candidate and this turned out a golden chance for Dharmendra Yadav to be contested in election. He won the election by an impressive margin of over 1.7 lakh votes against Ashok Shakya of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In 2009, Dharmendra also secured a win from the Badaun constituency in Uttar Pradesh. With his continuous victory, he also managed to earn more than 1.6 lakh votes against BJP candidate Vagish Pathak in 2014. However, he faced defeat in the 2019 polls.

Lok Sabha Elections In Uttar Pradesh

A few days back election commission announced the schedule of the coming Lok Sabha Polls where Uttar Pradesh is going to contest 80 seats in all seven phases of the election.

Phase-1: April 19- 102 Seats - 21 States

Phase-2: April 26 - 89 Seats - 13 States

Phase-3: May 7 - 94 Seats - 12 States

Phase-4: May 13 - 96 Seats - 10 States

Phase-5: May 20 - 49 Seats - 8 States

Phase-6: May 25 - 57 Seats - 7 States

Phase-7: June 1 - 57 Seats - 8 States

Result Day: June 4