हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra Home Minister

Meet Dilip Walse Patil who is under consideration for Maharashtra home minister after Anil Deshmukh

The Maharashtra Home Minister’s resignation came a day after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI inquiry into the corruption allegations levelled against him.

Meet Dilip Walse Patil who is under consideration for Maharashtra home minister after Anil Deshmukh
File photo

New Delhi: Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh resigned from the post on Monday (April 5). This has triggered a fresh wave of turmoil in the ruling party. However, speculations suggest the NCP already has a leader lined up to replace Anil Deshmukh.

Maharashtra Minister for Labour and Excise Dilip Walse Patil’s name is under consideration for the Home Minister post after the resignation of Anil Deshmukh.

The Maharashtra Home Minister’s resignation came a day after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI inquiry into the corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

“I don't have the moral right to continue in office after the court order. I have decided to quit. Kindly relieve me from my post,” Deshmukh's resignation letter said.

Who is Dilip Walse Patil?

Dilip Walse Patil is the son of former Congress MLA and Sharad Pawar’s friend Dattatray Walse Patil. Dilip is a seasoned politician and  started his career as Sharad Pawar’s personal assistant.

In 1990, he fought his first election on a Congress ticket from the Ambegaon Assembly constituency and won. He has held the seat since.

Dilip Walse Patil followed Sharad Pawar into the NCP in 1999 and became a minister in Vilasrao Deshmukh’s cabinet. He was given charge of power and medical education.

Over the years, Dilip Walse Patil has also held the posts  the finance and planning portfolio.

Between 2009 and 2014, he also served as the speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maharashtra Home MinisterAnil DeshmukhDilip Walse PatilParam Bir Singh
Next
Story

Shirdi Sai Baba temple in Maharashtra to be closed from 8 pm till further orders

Must Watch

PT7M46S

Bollywood Breaking: Karan Johar's video on Kangana's song goes viral