NOIDA: Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, has found himself in the midst of a controversy. Authorities have booked him following a raid in Noida's Sector 49 during which five live cobra snakes and banned snake poison were discovered at the scene. Reports suggest that Yadav was allegedly involved in hosting rave parties with foreign girls and allegedly supplying poisonous snakes and venom for these gatherings. It has come to light that the Noida Police conducted the raids after receiving credible information about a gang involved in the smuggling of snake venom for using it at the rave parties in the area.

Uttar Pradesh | FIR registered at Noida Sector 49 Police Station against six people, including YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, for making available snake venom at rave parties. They used to collect a hefty sum of money for supplying the venom at parties. Nine snakes… — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2023

Multiple Arrests in Joint Raid

The joint raid, led by the Drugs Department, Forest Department, and Noida Police, led to the arrest of at least five other individuals: Rahul, Titunath, Narayan, Ravinath, and Jaikaran. The FIR against Elvish Yadav was lodged based on a complaint by Gaurav Gupta, an Animal Welfare Officer associated with People for Animals. Elvish Yadav has not been arrested by the Noida police as yet and efforts are being made to contact him and his family members.

Poisonous Snakes Venom Recovered

During the police operation, several snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom were confiscated. Yadav's involvement was brought to light during the questioning of the arrested individuals, who claimed they supplied snakes for parties hosted by the Bigg Boss winner.

The Noida Police's FIR also indicates that foreign girls were invited to the rave parties. As of now, Elvish is on the run, and authorities are actively working to apprehend him.

Who Is Elvish Yadav?

A Social Media Influencer

For those unfamiliar with Elvish Yadav, he is a singer and influencer born in Gurugram, Haryana. Professionally, he is a popular YouTuber and social media personality. His main YouTube channel boasts nearly 14.5 million subscribers, and he maintains another channel, Elvish Yadav Vlogs, with almost 7.5 million subscribers. Yadav also has a significant presence on Instagram with over 16 million followers. Reports indicate that he earns approximately Rs 8 to 10 lakh per month.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Elvish Yadav gained nationwide recognition when he appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2. Entering the show as a wildcard contestant, he went on to win the competition in August of this year. He made history by securing a staggering 28 crore votes in just 15 minutes following the finale.

Family Background & Controversies

Yadav lives with his father, Ram Avtar Singh Yadav, and his mother, Sushma Yadav. He also has an elder sister, Komal Yadav, who is married. In 2020, Elvish stirred controversy when he tweeted, "Ghar me ek bartan dhone wale ki zarurat hai. Salman Khan ke fans k liye employment hum create kardenge. Aajaoo salary bhi milegi (sic)."

Lavish Lifestyle, Luxury Cars

The YouTuber is known for his extravagant lifestyle and his collection of high-end cars. In September, he purchased a new car worth Rs 1.30 crore—a Mercedes E53 AMG Cabriolet. Shortly before that, he revealed he had acquired a home in Dubai.