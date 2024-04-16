Advertisement
GUJARAT-BASED BUSINESSMAN

Meet Gujarat Billionaire Couple Who Donated Rs 200 Crore Life-Time Savings To Become Monk

 The Gujarat-based businessman couple wearing royal attire atop a chariot can be seen donating money.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
New Delhi:  Gujarat-based businessman Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife chose to embark on a new spiritual journey by donating their lifetime earnings. The husband and wife donated over Rs 200 crore to adopt monkhood. They together led a procession in Sabarkantha, Gujarat, yesterday after they donated all their belongings.

In a video shared online, the couple wearing royal attire atop a chariot can be seen donating money. In February, the couple orchestrated a remarkable procession by donating their belongings.

 


Who Is The Billionaire Couple?

The couple belongs from Himmatnagar of Gujarat and both were in the construction business for their livelihood. The couple was inspired by their 16-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter and decided to follow in the footsteps of their children who chose to follow a monkhood two years back in 2022. The family own the construction business in Sabarkantha and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. The Billionaire Couple were accustomed to luxury life from a young age.


What Diksha In Jainism?

In the context of Jainism, the decision to undergo 'diksha' represents a deeply profound commitment. It marks a pivotal life transition wherein individuals renounce worldly comforts and technological conveniences.

