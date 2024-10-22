Meet IAS Shailbala Martin: Her Post On Temple Loudspeakers Triggered Row

A controversy erupted after a social media post by senior IAS officer Shailbala Martin, additional secretary in the Madhya Pradesh government, went viral. Her post, which questioned the noise pollution caused by temple loudspeakers has stirred significant debate in the state and prompted calls for protests from religious groups.

She shared a post microblogging platform X and questioned the noise pollution and disturbances caused by the public address system installed in the temple.

"And the loudspeakers installed on temples, which spread noise pollution through speakers far and wide in many streets, which keep playing till midnight do not disturb anyone," the post read.

बिल्कुल यही कर रही हूं आदरणीया।



इन्हें आज दिन भर अपनी वॉल पर केवल इसलिए रखा है ताकि सारे लोग इन संस्कारी महापुरुष की वाहियात भाषा एवं इनके संस्कार देख लें और ये मेरा जवाब।



किसी विषय पर असहमत होने का अर्थ हर असहमति को धर्म के साथ जोड़ देना नहीं होता।

DJ या लाउड स्पीकर पर सवाल… https://t.co/y1Ez6hdDOE October 22, 2024

Her reaction comes from the journalist who stated, "If loudspeakers are removed from mosques, will the DJ and dirty sloganeering stop? It will not happen. Then all this will be done under some other pretext because there is politics behind this religious rivalry, it will not let it stop. Muslims should show some wisdom and give DJs a chance. They should remove loudspeakers from mosques. God will hear it anyway, because he is not deaf."

According to media reports, the IAS officer's remarks came amid a social media debate sparked by the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy who was dancing to loud DJ music during the immersion of a Durga idol.