MADHYA PRADESH

Meet IAS Shailbala Martin: Her Post On Temple Loudspeakers Triggered Row

IAS officer Shailbala Martin's post on temple loudspeakers sparks controversy on social media. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 07:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Meet IAS Shailbala Martin: Her Post On Temple Loudspeakers Triggered Row Image: X/ @MartinShailbala

A controversy erupted after a social media post by senior IAS officer Shailbala Martin, additional secretary in the Madhya Pradesh government, went viral. Her post, which questioned the noise pollution caused by temple loudspeakers has stirred significant debate in the state and prompted calls for protests from religious groups.

She shared a post microblogging platform X and questioned the noise pollution and disturbances caused by the public address system installed in the temple. 

"And the loudspeakers installed on temples, which spread noise pollution through speakers far and wide in many streets, which keep playing till midnight do not disturb anyone," the post read.

 

 

Her reaction comes from the journalist who stated, "If loudspeakers are removed from mosques, will the DJ and dirty sloganeering stop? It will not happen. Then all this will be done under some other pretext because there is politics behind this religious rivalry, it will not let it stop. Muslims should show some wisdom and give DJs a chance. They should remove loudspeakers from mosques. God will hear it anyway, because he is not deaf."

According to media reports, the IAS officer's remarks came amid a social media debate sparked by the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy who was dancing to loud DJ music during the immersion of a Durga idol.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

