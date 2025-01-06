As the calendar flipped to 2025, the world stepped into a new generational era: Generation Beta. In India, this moment was symbolically ushered in by the birth of a baby boy in Mizoram’s Aizawl on New Year’s Day, January 1.

According to All India Radio News, the baby, named Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng, was born at 12:03 am at Durtlang’s Synod Hospital in Aizawl. His arrival, weighing 3.12 kg, marks the beginning of this new generational chapter in India’s history.

Sister Lalchhuanawmi of the hospital’s Lawmna Ward confirmed that Frankie was born in good health with no complications. Speaking to the media, she expressed joy over the significance of the event.

The proud family of baby Frankie includes his mother, Ramzirmawii, his father, ZD Remruatsanga, and his older sister. The family resides in Aizawl’s Khatla East area. Reflecting on the milestone, Frankie’s mother shared her happiness, noting how special it was to bring the nation its first Generation Beta baby.

Who Are Generation Beta?

Futurist Mark McCrindle coined the term ‘Generation Beta’ to describe children born between 2025 and 2039. According to his research, by 2035, this generation will comprise 16% of the global population. McCrindle’s blog post outlines how Generation Beta will be the children of Millennials (Gen Y) and older Gen Z individuals. Fascinatingly, many of them are expected to live well into the 22nd century.

Unlike previous generational labels rooted in the Latin alphabet, McCrindle’s team adopted the Greek alphabet for naming the youngest generations. The shift signifies the dawn of an entirely new technological age. “That is why we moved to the Greek alphabet, to signify how these different generations will be raised in a new world of technological integration,” the post explains.

A Future Shaped by Technology and Sustainability

McCrindle envisions that Generation Beta will experience a seamless blend of digital and physical realities. Everyday life for this generation will feature AI-driven automation across education, workplaces, healthcare, and entertainment. The integration of smart technology will be as natural to them as mobile phones are to Millennials today.

Additionally, Generation Beta will grow up amid evolving social norms, a heightened focus on sustainability, and a global push for environmental stewardship. According to McCrindle, this generation will inherit a world undergoing unprecedented technological breakthroughs and shifting geopolitical landscapes.

As Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng opens his eyes to this new world, he carries the hopes and dreams of a generation that will redefine how humanity engages with technology, society, and the planet. His birth in Aizawl not only celebrates life but also heralds a transformative era for India and the world.