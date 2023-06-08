Meet IPS Amit Lodha, The Super Cop Who Has Been Booked For Netflix Series 'Khakee'

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Amit Lodha, who inspired the famous Netflix thriller-drama series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', is currently facing the heat of the Nitish Kumar-led government. The 1998-batch officer of the Bihar Cadre was last year booked for allegedly 'misusing' his official position for financial benefits.

"While serving as an IPS officer, Lodha signed an agreement with a private firm that caused him financial gains. He allegedly agreed to a deal with a firm that produced web series on his book. Lodha is not an established story writer nor was he authorised to write a book and use it for commercial purposes," the Special Vigilance Unit of Bihar said in a statement in December 2022, days after the Netflix series, which was based on his book 'Bihar Diaries', released. The show was created by Neeraj Pandey, directed by Bhav Dhulia and starred actors Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary.

Lodha has been accused of signing a contract for financial gain while still working for the government. He has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. He, however, has denied any wrongdoing.

Amit Lodha was born in Rajasthan

Amit Lodha was born in Jaipur, Rajasthan on February 22, 1974.

He reportedly did his schooling at the St Xavier's School in Jaipur.

Amit Lodha is an IIT graduate

Before he rose to the ranks in the service, Amit Lodha was an IIT graduate. He is a 1995 alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and joined the IPS in 1998.

The IPS officer began his career in Bihar's Sheikhpura district.

He has also written several books including the 'Bihar Diaries'.