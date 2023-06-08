Meet ‘Lady Singham’ IPS Manzil Saini, Who Busted Million Dollar Kidney Racket In UP

NEW DELHI: Popularly known as 'Lady Singham' in police circles, Manzil Saini is a 2005 batch Indian Police Services (IPS) officer. She also holds the unique distinction of being the first woman officer in the history of the state to take charge as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Lucknow. Before being posted as the SSP of Lucknow, Saini was posted in Etawah, the hometown of Samajwadi Party supremo, Mulayam Singh Yadav. She was appointed the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Lucknow, replacing Rajesh Pandey in 2016.

Manzil Saini was pregnant when she cracked the UPSC Civil Services examinations. Saini's earlier posting was in Etawah, the hometown of Mulayam Singh Yadav. The upright police officer has earlier been posted in Badayun, Muzaffarnagar and Mathura.

IPS Manzil Saini, who was posted as DIG, NHRC, was appointed DIG, National Security Guard (NSG), under the Ministry Of Home Affairs in the year 2021.

A Gold Medallist

A bright student from the beginning, she studied physics at St. Stephen's College. She won a gold medal while she was studying at the Delhi School of Economics. After passing out from the DSE, she took up a job in the corporate world and worked in a private firm for nearly 3 years. It was during this time that she started preparing for the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination. Saini cracked the UPSC exams in her very first attempt in 2005.

Unearthed Several High-Profile Cases

As a super cop, she is known to have unearthed several high-profile cases, including the multi-million dollar Amit Kumar kidney racket case after which shot to fame. Within months of her first posting as SP Moradabad in 2008, she received a complaint from a labourer about his ‘stolen kidney’. She and her team followed the case closely for several weeks and busted the kidney racket and arrested Dr Amit Kumar - the alleged masterminded.

Married To College Sweetheart

Saini married Jaspal Dehal – her college-time sweetheart. They got married in 2000, five years before Manzil became an IPS Officer. Interestingly, both went to D-School. She has two children – a daughter and a son.

During her tenure as an SSP of Etawah, Saini launched a major crackdown against unauthorized usage of party flags by Samajwadi Party workers in four-wheelers and penalised them for bearing tinted windows.

While reviewing security arrangements in Etawah, she once found ten constables of the Quick Response Team napping inside the police van. These cops were punished by the SSP and made to jog inside a playground.